Royals Re-Sign Alec Butcher & Tyler Heidt for 2023-24 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Monday that forward Alec Butcher and defenseman Tyler Heidt have re-signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

"I am excited to be back in Reading for the upcoming season," Butcher said. "I am looking forward to playing in front of the great fanbase and making a deeper push into the playoffs."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be back in Reading and cannot wait to play in front of some of the best fans in the league," Heidt said. "We will be doing everything in our power to bring a Kelly Cup back to Reading."

Butcher and Heidt join Brendan Hoffmann, Yvan Mongo, Devon Paliani and Shane Sellar as six re-signed players for the upcoming season. The six returning skaters are joined by forward Austin Master on the 2023-24 season roster. Master signed his first professional contract with Reading on Tuesday, June 27.

Alec Butcher returns to Reading for his fifth professional season after playing his first season with the Royals in the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old Anchorage, Alaska native posted 49 points (21g, 28a) and 43 penalty minutes in 72 regular season games with Reading. He appeared in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added four points (1g, 3a) and six penalty minutes. Butcher was one of two players (Colin Felix) to appear in all 72 regular season games, as well as all 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals last season.

Prior to Reading, the 5'10", 183-pound forward played two seasons for the Wheeling Nailers (2018-20) before joining the Rapid City Rush in the 2021-22 season. With the Rush, Butcher skated in his first ECHL postseason where he accumulated five points (1g, 4a) in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Before going pro, Butcher played four seasons in the NCAA where he totaled 52 points (16g, 36a) in 95 games. Butcher played his first three seasons in the NCAA at Sacred Heart University before playing his final collegiate season at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Tyler Heidt returns to Reading for his first full professional season after signing his first professional contract with the Royals on March 6th of the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native posted 13 points (4g, 9a) and eight penalty minutes in 18 regular season games. He appeared in all 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals where he added one goal and six penalty minutes.

Prior to Reading, the 6'0", 190-pound defenseman played three seasons at Merrimack College (2018-21) in the NCAA and two seasons seasons at the University of Regina in the U Sports (2021-23). Heidt led the Regina Cougars in points (26) and assists (20) in his final collegiate season.

Coach Quotes:

"Acquiring Alec prior to last season was a great move for our group. He brings experience and a great work ethic to the Royals. We're very excited to have him returning for the 23/24 season" - Head Coach James Henry.

"From the moment we added Tyler to our group last season, he proved he's capable of contributing offensively in the ECHL. He was a great addition for our group and we expect that to continue moving forward into 23/24." - Head Coach James Henry.

2023-24 roster:

Forwards (6): Alec Butcher, Brendan Hoffmann, Austin Master, Yvan Mongo, Devon Paliani, Shane Sellar

Defensemen (1): Tyler Heidt

