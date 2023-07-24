Admirals Add Iverson for the 2023-24 Season

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed forward Keegan Iverson to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Iverson, 27, was acquired by Norfolk on June 20. The move for Iverson completed a trade with the Rapid City Rush that dated back to February. The Admirals traded forward Jimmy Soper's playing rights to the Rush for future considerations. The Minnesota native becomes the second player to be acquired by Norfolk at the Future Considerations Deadline then sign a standard player contract.

"Keegan Iverson has been on my radar ever since I took over as assistant coach last year," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "That's because I always want guys who have been captains in big programs, which he was with the Portland Winterhawks. His versatility along with his brash style of play is rare to find. His top attributes are size, physicality, can play forward and defense, and always wants to win at all costs."

Last season, Iverson played in 67 games with Rapid City leading the team in penalty minutes (134). In 2021-22, he played for four different clubs, including the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Iverson was a former standout for the WHL's Portland Winterhawks from 2013-2017. In his first season, he totaled 42 points in 67 games. Later that summer, Iverson was drafted in the third round (85th overall) by the New York Rangers in the NHL Entry Draft. He went on to become assistant captain in 2015-16 and was later promoted to team captain the next season.

"I am super excited to join the Admirals," said Iverson. "I'm really looking forward to the season getting started with this group."

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

