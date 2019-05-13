Get Your Single Game Tickets Today at the Online Ticket Presale

May 13, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - As a thank you to our fans, the Spokane Indians are excited to announce an online presale for single game tickets exclusively to all of our Facebook, Twitter, and email followers. Tickets will be on sale starting TODAY, Monday, May 13th at TicketsWest.com and SpokaneIndians.com starting at 10 AM PST.

Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public during TicketBash on Friday, May 17th at Avista Stadium presented by TicketsWest, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game. The day kicks off at 10:00 AM when fans can pick up full and mini-season ticket packages or secure single game tickets from the Indians Ticket Office. Single game tickets will also be available for purchase over the phone at 509-343-OTTO (6886) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and online at TicketsWest.com.

Upper Box single game tickets are available for only $13, while Reserved Bench seats are $6 for adults. Kids Bench Seats are always $5 courtesy of Multicare. Seniors and military members with valid identification can also secure Reserved Bench seats for just $5 - a price that has remained unchanged for the last 13 years. As always, free parking is available for all 38 Spokane Indians home games.

The Spokane Indians have recently announced the 2019 promotional schedule and tickets are still available to some of the most popular nights of the year:

Fireworks Nights: June 21, June 22, July 3, July 19, July 26, July 27, August 17, August 24, and August 30

Family Feast Nights: June 26, July 17, August 14, and August 28

Storybook Princess Nights: June 22, July 19, and August 23

Star Wars Nights: August 9 and August 10

For more information or to purchase a ticket package, call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or e-mail tickets@spokaneindians.com.

