February 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Orbit is once again thrilled to make Valentine's Day extra sweet for Isotopes fans with "Orbit's Valentine's Surprise." Everyone's most loveable, huggable mascot will hand-deliver a Valentine's Day gift package to your special someone Wednesday, February 13 and Thursday, February 14.

"Orbit's Valentine's Surprise" includes a half-pound box of chocolates courtesy of Buffett's Candies, a large decorated sugar cookie courtesy of Cake Fetish, a voucher for two tickets to a non-restricted 2019 Isotopes home game, a very special Valentine's Day card and a keepsake photo. With three packages ranging from $80 - $104, Orbit hopes to make your Valentine's Day a surefire home run.

Orbit can deliver to both homes and businesses within 25 miles of Isotopes Park. Deliveries can be scheduled between 9 am and 5 pm on a first come, first serve basis. Space is limited, so do not let Orbit's arrow miss its mark.

To purchase "Orbit's Valentine's Surprise," visit abqisotopes.com or call the Isotopes Administrative Offices at (505) 924-BALL.

