Houston Astros Futures Weekend Coming to Dell Diamond March 31

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Some of the top talent from the Houston Astros farm system will give fans a glimpse of what's to come during the inaugural Houston Astros Futures Weekend on March 30-31. The Triple-A Round Rock Express and Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks will face off in a two-game, home-and-home series just before the start of the Minor League Baseball season.

Whataburger Field, home of the Hooks, will play host to the first game of the series at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. The two teams will then travel to Round Rock for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch in game two at Dell Diamond, home of the Express, on Sunday, March 31.

"This exhibition series is the perfect way to celebrate Round Rock's return to the Astros system," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. "The Express have a first-class front office and we are thrilled to host them at Whataburger Field. We want to thank the Astros for giving us the opportunity to show off all of the former Hooks and future Hooks who will help Houston capture another World Series title."

The two-game series promises to be chock-full of future stars as 14 of the Astros' top 20 prospects, according to MLB.com, played at either the Double-A or Triple-A level in 2018, including the club's top six prospects. Pitchers Forrest Whitley (#7), Josh James (#62), Corbin Martin (#81) and J.B. Bukauskas (#97) as well as outfielders Kyle Tucker (#8) and Yordan Alvarez (#44) all recently appeared in MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list as well.

"We are incredibly excited to kick off our historic 20th anniversary season with what should be a great showcase for some of the top prospects not only in the Astros organization, but in all of baseball," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Futures Weekend provides us a great opportunity to welcome our friends in Corpus Christi to town and highlight our return to the Astros family."

Both the Round Rock Express and Corpus Christi Hooks were founded by Ryan Sanders Baseball. Round Rock served as the Astros' Double-A affiliate from 2000 until moving to the Triple-A level when the Hooks were founded in 2005. Corpus Christi has served as Houston's Double-A club since their inception while Round Rock is rejoining the organization after spending the last eight years as the top affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Tickets for the exhibition game at Dell Diamond will be available for presale by Express Season Members beginning today, Monday, February 4. The general public will be able to purchase tickets beginning on Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the game through the Express ticket office by calling (512) 255-2255 or online at RRExpress.com.

The Express open their historic 20th anniversary season on the road against the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate) on Thursday, April 4 before returning to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 9 for a five-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). Season memberships and flex plan ticket packages are on sale now.

