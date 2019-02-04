"Taste, Tour & Tickets" Slated for March 2 at Werner Park

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced their sixth annual free "Taste, Tour & Tickets" event will take place at Werner Park on Saturday, March 2 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In addition to free admission, fans will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase $5 Baseline Box seats for Opening Night at Werner Park during the event.

The Storm Chasers will once again partner with the American Red Cross for a blood drive at the ballpark during the event beginning at 10:00am in the visiting team clubhouse. Those who donate will receive a voucher good for two Baseline Box tickets to a 2019 Storm Chasers contest (excluding the Royals Exhibition Game and July 4).

For five dollars, fans will have the chance to "Taste" new ballpark concession items at Werner Park, including BBQ potato skins, bacon wrapped pork on a stick and a pasta station. Storm Trackers will receive a free "Taste" wristband, in addition to early entry in to the event, with RSVP by February 22.

Those in attendance will also be able to "Tour" the new and exciting additions to Werner Park for the 2019 season, including the Hospitality Club, George Brett Suite, revamped Storm Front Team Store and Sarpy County Tourism offices, in addition to popular areas such as the Storm Chasers home clubhouse and press box. Tours will be free of charge to all in attendance and will leave every hour on the half hour beginning at 11:30am.

All fans at "Taste, Tour & Tickets" will also have the opportunity to purchase Baseline Box "Tickets" to Opening Day 2019 at Werner Park for the one-day only price of $5. Current ticket package holders will also be able to pick up their 2019 tickets at the ballpark that day.

The event also provides the perfect chance for fans who have not purchased a ticket package to speak directly with a Storm Chasers representative about options for the 2019 season, including the Baseline Bundle, Lil Chasers, Silver Chasers, Full Season and Flex Plan ticket packages. Seats available for the upcoming season will be marked throughout the ballpark for the duration of the event.

Following the 2019 Royals Exhibition Game presented by Cobalt Credit Union on March 25, the Storm Chasers begin their regular season slate at Werner Park with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 9 at Werner Park against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:35 p.m.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Storm Chasers play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @omastormchasers and at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

