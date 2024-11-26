Get to Know Kiel Matisz

Kiel Matisz is entering his 12th season in the NLL this year. In a career that has seen him play in 182 games split between four teams, recording nearly 600 points in that span, the Stoney Creek has rarely felt the excitement he feels heading into the 2024-25 season. Having friends and family close by certainly helps.

"My friends, family, coworkers, are picking games throughout the whole calendar," Matisz says. "A lot of times the games sneak up on you and you're rushing to get tickets the week of. But this year, people are saying, 'Hey, I like this game in March. I'm going to come to this game in March.'"

Throughout his storied career, Matisz has played for the Minnesota Swarm, the Georgia Swarm, the Philadelphia Wings, and the New York Riptide. For the first time this year, Matisz will be suiting up for a Canadian team. "It's the most excitement in all my years," admits Matisz. "I'm super proud to be playing for a Canadian team and playing in the nation's capital. It's pretty cool."

Playing so close to home and family is something that makes a world of difference to players. Spending their weekdays at work and their weekends away at games can be a taxing schedule, so having a little piece of home on the road can make things easier.

"Because I've been travelling on different teams, my wife and my kids have gone to maybe four games a year total," explains Matisz. "Now, I can see them being at 10 or 12 games, so that's amazing for me. That's the type of thing that will potentially help extend my career."

Matisz also believes that balance is the key to being successful in a sport. "Hard work, listening, and having fun. Do those three things and keep that at the root of anything in life, you're going to be successful," says Matisz. "I believe in multi-sport athletes. It's got to be fun. You've got to keep it fresh."

When he was younger, Matisz spent his summers playing lacrosse and his winters playing hockey. Today, he balances lacrosse in a different way. As a father of three young children ages six, one, and eight months, Matisz is always certain to make time for family while he's travelling. "One of the great things about technology is you can be videoed in," Matisz says. "You just always try to stay involved any way you can."

When he isn't playing lacrosse or spending time with his family, Matisz works in Hamilton as a service manager for Cintas. The company is a service provider for anything from soaps and sanitizers to uniforms. A typical weekday for Matisz sees him waking up at 5:00 a.m. to work out and watch film for lacrosse before heading to work by 7:00 or 8:00 a.m. for the day. In the evening, it's all about family time.

Matisz's coworkers at Cintas are all supportive of his lacrosse career, even travelling to watch him play. "I used to try and keep it separate when I was younger," Matisz says when asked about his coworkers' involvement in his lacrosse career. "But again, with social media and as the world gets a little bit more connected through technology, people know about your personal life a little bit."

Now that he's playing in Ottawa, Matisz's coworkers will have ample opportunities to see him live.

