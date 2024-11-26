Desert Dogs Open Season 3 In Rochester

November 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are hitting the road to start off their third season on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. PST, facing the Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Arena. With numerous offseason transactions, the Desert Dogs are gearing up for a strong season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Connor Kirst: Connor Kirst is a dynamic two-way player and one of the team's key offensive and defensive assets. Named to the All-World Box Team after the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, Kirst is poised for another standout season as he leads the team into 2024-25.

Jack Hannah: Entering his third season with the Dogs, Jack Hannah tallied 76 points last season and continues to develop into one of the league's top offensive threats. His performance with Team USA at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships earned him a spot on the All-World Box Team, and he's primed for a big year with the Dogs.

Casey Jackson: A powerful offensive weapon, Casey Jackson scored 70 points last season, including 41 goals, and was tied for the most goals in a single game with eight. Expect Jackson to be a consistent threat on the floor once again this season.

Jonathan Donville: Acquired from Panther City in the Dispersal Draft, he brings fresh energy to the Dogs' offense. He posted 79 points last season (27 goals, 52 assists) and will be a key contributor this year.

Adam Poitras: The second overall pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, Adam Poitras is a versatile lefty forward known for his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. After a stellar collegiate career at Loyola Maryland, Poitras is ready to make an immediate impact in his rookie season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Connor Fields: Last season, Fields had an outstanding performance with the Rochester Knighthawks, recording 120 points (56 goals, 64 assists). His dynamic offensive play makes him one of the most dangerous players on the floor. Fields' ability to create scoring opportunities both for himself and his teammates will be a key factor for the Knighthawks as they look to build on their offensive game.

Thomas McConvey: McConvey is emerging as one of the top talents for the Knighthawks. Known for his speed and versatility, McConvey is expected to make an impact as both a scorer and playmaker. He brings a strong presence to Rochester's offensive line and will be a key player to watch as he looks to build on his past performances.

WHERE TO WATCH

ESPN+

SSSEN (Now on YouTubeTV)

NLL+

