San Diego Host Philly in Season Opener

November 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals, fresh off a 14-win season (playoffs included) and featuring a host of returning stars and new faces, will open their 2024-25 campaign this Sunday afternoon (Dec. 1) at 3 p.m. PT when they face off against the Philadelphia Wings at Pechanga Arena.

The first 1,500 fans to enter Pechanga Arena will receive a commemorative Trevor Baptiste Bobblehead and the Arena will be selling $5 beers featuring the brand-new Mason Ale Works' Salty's Golden Crown.

Broadcast Information: Sunday afternoon's game will be broadcast to a national cable television audience on ESPN2.

The Seals return a number of their top players, including forward and team captain Wes Berg, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and goaltender Chris Origlieri. They're being joined on an experienced and talented roster that features a host of newcomers that includes forwards Rob Hellyer and Ben McIntosh, transition player Zach Currier, defenseman Zack Deaken, and this year's three first-round draft picks, Trent DiCicco, Jacob Power and Robbie Turpin.

Seals-Wings Head-to-Head: The Wings went 6-12 a season ago finishing 13th in the National Lacrosse League standings. The Seals defeated the Wings 12-11 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in their only head-to-head meeting during the 2023-24 season.

Sunday's game is the fourth all-time regular season meeting between the Seals and Wings with the Seals holding a 2-1 series edge, including last season's victory. San Diego defeated Philadelphia 13-11 in San Diego during the 2018-19 season and the Wings returned the favor, defeating the Seals 13-12 in San Diego during the 2021-22 season. The teams also met once in the postseason in the first round of the 2021-22 NLL Playoffs, a tight game won by the Seals, 9-8, at Pechanga Arena.

A Look Back at Last Season's Meeting: The Seals survived a furious comeback at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and held off the host Wings, 12-11, to capture their third straight victory and improve to 5-2 on the season. The Seals got off to a fast start and took a 5-1 lead with a five-goal first period that included goals by Wes Berg and Tre Leclaire. The teams traded goals in the second period with each side scoring twice and the Seals led 7-3 at the break. Philadelphia had a strong third quarter, outscoring San Diego 3-1, including a pair of power play goals, to climb within 8-6 heading to the fourth and final period. The fourth quarter was a furious one that featured plenty of drama as the Seals and Wings combined for nine goals. Just 39 seconds into the fourth quarter, Philadelphia was called for a five-minute major penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty resulting in a seven-minute power play. San Diego took full advantage scoring four goals during the stretch, including a pair by Leclaire to put the Seals up 12-7 with 10:23 remaining in the contest. Despite trailing by five goals, Philadelphia refused to go away and the Wings scored four unanswered goals, including a goal with just 51 seconds remaining, to climb within 12-11, but the Seals buckled down in the final seconds and held on for the win. Goalkeeper Chris Origlieri made 41 saves in earning his third straight victory while Leclaire paced the Seals with three goals and four assists.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.