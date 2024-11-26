Desert Dogs Announce Kirst as Captain

November 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have named Connor Kirst as the team's second-ever captain, marking a significant milestone for both the franchise and the sport of lacrosse. A foundational player since the team's inception, Kirst is among the first handful of United States-born players to captain a National Lacrosse League team, highlighting his exceptional leadership on and off the floor.

The Desert Dogs acquired Kirst in the 2022 NLL Expansion Draft after he was left unprotected by the Georgia Swarm, where he began his professional career. As a free agent at the time, Kirst was one of the first players to arrive in Las Vegas, helping lay the foundation for the team's identity both on the floor and in the locker room.

A standout player in the NLL, Kirst has played 54 games across three seasons, amassing 24 goals, 22 assists, and 46 points. His impact extends beyond offense, as he's proven to be a dominant two-way player with 331 loose balls and 66 caused turnovers in his career. In 2023, Kirst's performance and dedication earned him the Desert Dogs' MVP honor, cementing his reputation as one of the league's most versatile and dependable players.

"Connor is everything you want in a captain," said Head Coach and General Manager Shawn Williams. "He sets the tone for our team with his relentless drive, discipline, and unwavering commitment to success. Connor leads by example on the floor and has an incredible ability to elevate those around him. His passion for the game and his teammates is contagious, and we're excited to see him lead this group as we continue to build something special here in Las Vegas."

Off the floor, Kirst has played an integral role in growing the sport of lacrosse in Southern Nevada. As a key ambassador for the Desert Dogs' "Sticks for Success" program, he has introduced the game to countless young athletes in Clark County schools, inspiring the next generation of players. Kirst is committed to creating a lasting lacrosse culture in Las Vegas through community outreach and youth clinics.

Kirst is no stranger to the global stage, representing Team USA and earning a silver medal at the 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championships. His stellar performance in the tournament led to his selection on the All-World Box Team, further solidifying his place among the game's elite players.

Kirst will lead the Desert Dogs into their season opener on November 30 against the Rochester Knighthawks, with the home opener set for December 6 at 7:30 PM at Lee's Family Forum. Single-game tickets for the Desert Dogs' season are available.

