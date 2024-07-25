GET READY for a Top-Of-The-Table Clash Between York United FC and Atlético Ottawa
July 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC YouTube Video
It's a top-of-the-table clash under the lights in Toronto this Friday, as York United FC attempt to make up some ground on the Canadian Premier League's current leaders, Atlético Ottawa -- : OneSoccer
Check out the York United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 25, 2024
- Match Preview: York United FC vs. Atlético Ottawa - Atletico Ottawa
- Cavalry FC Signs Forward Lowell Wright - Cavalry FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent York United FC Stories
- Soccer Icon Jorge Campos Is Club's Special Guest this Friday
- It's Official - York United FC the Hottest Home Team in Toronto
- York United FC Signs 7-Year-Old Superstar Joseph Denkha
- Benjamín Mora Named New Head Coach of York United FC
- York United FC Announces Coaching Change