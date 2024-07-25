GET READY for a Top-Of-The-Table Clash Between York United FC and Atlético Ottawa

July 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







It's a top-of-the-table clash under the lights in Toronto this Friday, as York United FC attempt to make up some ground on the Canadian Premier League's current leaders, Atlético Ottawa -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.