Georgia Swarm Secure Essential Players for Upcoming 2024-25 Season

July 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are excited to announce the signing of Mike Manley, John Ranagan, Liam Byrnes, Zach Miller, and Brendan Bomberry to one-year agreements, and Adam Wiedemann to a two-year agreement.

Mike Manley, who joined the Swarm in August 2022 during the National Lacrosse League's free agency period, has been a powerhouse on the defensive side. During the 2023-2024 season, Manley tallied 5 points, 69 loose ball pickups, 17 caused turnovers, and 12 blocks.

John Ranagan rejoined the Swarm in February 2023 after a playing with the Philadelphia Wings. The Swarm acquired Ranagan in exchange for the Swarm's fourth-round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft, Ranagan made a significant impact on the transition side of defense, contributing 2 points, 34 loose ball pickups, 17 caused turnovers, and 23 blocked shots during the 2023-2024 season.

Liam Byrnes was brought back to the Swarm from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 Entry Draft. Byrnes bolstered the Swarm's defense with 9 points, 67 loose ball pickups, and 7 blocked shots.

Zach Miller, acquired in September 2019 from the San Diego Seals for a third-round selection in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, has been a valuable asset to the Swarm's offense. Despite a season-ending injury in March 2024, Miller managed to score 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) this past season. His recovery is ongoing, and he plans to make a comeback later in the season.

Brendan Bomberry, a veteran offensive player, was selected by the Swarm in the first round of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft. Bomberry proved to be a stable offensive presence, scoring 50 points (17 goals, 33 assists) in the past season. He ranked fourth in points and goals for the team this season.

Adam Wiedemann, drafted by the Swarm in the first round of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, has agreed to a two-year contract. Known as one of the top defensemen in the NLL, Wiedemann recorded 9 points, 107 loose ball recoveries, 20 caused turnovers, and 23 blocks this past season. He is expected to be a key player for the Swarm in the 2024-2025 season and will be on the radar for the NLL top defensemen.

