Albany FireWolves Re-Sign Patrick Kaschalk to a Two-Year Contract

July 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a two-year contract with defenseman Patrick Kaschalk, pending league approval.

Kaschalk had a breakout year with the FireWolves in his second NLL season as he helped propel Albany to the 2024 NLL Finals. He was a key member of the FireWolves defense, but also contributed big transition plays that helped shift momentum in several games.

"We've been really happy with Patrick's progress over these last two seasons," said Albany FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark. "He has a professional approach to the game and has become a leader within our group. Patrick exemplifies the work ethic, attitude and professionalism that we want from our players."

The Windsor, ON native was drafted 16th overall by the FireWolves in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft and has quickly developed into a top defender in the NLL. In his first year with the FireWolves during the 2022-23 season, Kaschalk contributed 8 points on 1 goal and 7 assists while also picking up 93 loose balls and causing 14 turnovers.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Kaschalk made a big impact as he tallied 14 points for 8 goals and 6 assists, scooped up 113 loose balls, caused 11 turnovers, and blocked 13 shots. His 8 goals were the most by any defender on the FireWolves. During the 2023-24 playoffs, he continued to make an impact with 4 points on 1 goal and 3 assists, picking up 30 loose balls, and causing 7 turnovers.

