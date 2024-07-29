Rush Lock up Barnable and Bell

July 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed two defenders.

On Monday, Saskatchewan signed Ryan Barnable and Keegan Bell to one-year contracts.

Barnable, a first-round pick in 2021, played 17 games with the Rush last season, tallying three goals, 14 assists, 79 loose balls, 21 caused turnovers and seven blocked shots.

"In a very short time Ryan has proven he's going to be a big part of the core of the Rush for years to come. He's an excellent defender with an offensive punch in transition," said GM Derek Keenan.

Free agent signing in the summer of 2023, Bell burst on to the scene scoring four goals and posting 10 points in his 12 games, while scooping up 21 loose balls.

"Sometimes all a lacrosse player needs is a legitimate chance to play in the NLL. Keegan got that opportunity with the Rush last season and he ran with it. We looked forward to seeing his continued development," commented Keenan.

After the latest two signings, the Saskatchewan Rush still have Mike Messenger (franchised), Jerrett Smith, Jake Boudreau, Isaac Ngyou, Mike Mallory and Cam Wengreniuk left unsigned from the 23/24 roster.

