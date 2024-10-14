Generals Wrapping up Three Game Road Trip in Windsor

October 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Generals are closing their three-game road trip against the Spitfires this afternoon on Thanksgiving Monday. Oshawa will look to take 2 of 3 games on this road trip after losing to Flint two nights ago.

Windsor is currently first in the Western Conference and OHL with a 5-1-1 record through its first seven games. Liam Greentree has 12 points in six games played this season; the Generals will have to find a way to limit the forward. The team as a whole has also had a high-flying offence to start the year, with 41 goals, seven more than any other team in the OHL.

Their powerplay has been dangerous, clicking at 34.5%, but their penalty kill has been subpar to start the year, at just 79.4%. The Generals will look to take advantage of the poor penalty killing with two powerplay goals in their last two games.

Oshawa defenceman Luca Marrelli leads the team in points with 8 points in 7 games. The Columbus Blue Jackets Third Round draft choice will look to continue his early season success against the Spitfires.

As for other players on the Generals to watch, expect Colby Barlow to impact the game. He has yet to score a goal on the Generals and should have some confidence heading into the afternoon fixture after scoring the shootout winner on Friday night against Sarnia. Also, look for Beckett Sennecke to come alive, as he has yet to score this season after arriving a few games late due to the Anaheim Ducks training camp.

Catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio, as Oshawa hopes to end their three-game road trip with a win over the Spitfires on Thanksgiving Monday. Puck drops at 2:05 P.M.

