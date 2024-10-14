Generals Drop Last Game of Western Swing to Spitfires

October 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Generals closed out their road trip against the Spitfires on Monday afternoon with a 5-2 loss. Windsor remains the king of the Western Conference, and they showed why in their matinee matchup with Oshawa.

Oshawa struck early in the first on a two-on-one rush. Luke Torrance found Beckett Sennecke back door, and Sennecke made no mistake, scoring his first of the season to put the Generals up 1-0. Less than three minutes later, Torrance and Sennecke combined on another goal. Sennecke floated a pass over to Torrance, who batted it out of the air and beat the Spitfire goalie short side, giving the Generals a 2-0 lead.

Windsor pressed in the second half of the first period and finished the period outshooting Oshawa 15-8, but the score remained 2-0.

The second period saw more of the same. All of the Spitfires' pressure paid off. They cut the lead in half just over five minutes into the second period. They proceeded to outshoot the Generals 18-4 in the period, but Jacob Oster kept the game 2-1 after 40 minutes.

However, Oster could not keep them in the game all night. Despite making 45 saves and being named the game's third star, Oster allowed three goals in the third period, and the Generals only registered five shots on goal. Windsor suffocated Oshawa, not allowing them to sustain any pressure in the offensive zone.

They added an empty netter to seal the game late in the third, 5-2.

The Generals will look to bounce back on Thursday in Peterborough when they play the first of a home-and-home series with their rival. Be sure to get tickets to Friday's home game against the Petes, or watch on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio.

