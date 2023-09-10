Gelof Continues Assault, Quakes Win Again

September 10, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Jake Gelof continued his amazing week at LoanMart Field, as the Quakes completed the 2023 regular season with an 8-6 win over Visalia, giving them three straight wins and five of six in the series as they head into the Cal League Playoffs.

Gelof, who slugged four homers in the series, drove in five runs and put the Quakes on the board in the first inning, giving the Quakes a lead they would not relinquish. He finished with two hits, with his other hit being a two-out, bases-clearing double to put the game away in the sixth.

Joe Kelly (1-0), who was credited with the win, faced two batters and retired them both, using just four pitches in his second and most likely, final tune-up in a Rancho uniform.

Rancho collected 12 hits, with Jordan Thompson leading the way with a season-best three knocks on the day.

Liam Doolan was solid in relief, as he allowed just one run over three innings, while Livan Reinoso closed out his third save in the ninth by striking out the side.

The Quakes finish the regular season at 71-61, completing the second half at 32-34.

The South Division Finals open on Tuesday night in San Bernardino, where neither team has named an official starter for game one. Game one from San Manuel Stadium begins at 6:35pm.

The Playoffs will return to LoanMart Field on Thursday, September 14, with game two of the best-of-three. Thursday will be Thirsty Thursday with drink specials throughout the night. 1,000 fans will also take home a Quakes Rally Towel, thanks to PASS Physical Therapy. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.