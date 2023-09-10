Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

September 10, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jake Madden and Nuts RHP Darren Bowen are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live or https://www.790espnfresno.com/

Today's Promotions:

9/10 (Sunday, September 10th) - Fan Appreciation Day, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino,

Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 12:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 10:50am to 11:30am!

Promotion: Fan Appreciation Day, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino! LOT'S of Giveaways at the Gates and Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

LET'S BREAK RECORDS IN THE WORST WAY POSSIBLE: The Fresno Grizzlies (77-54, 41-24) were defeated by the Modesto Nuts (77-54, 43-22) 17-2 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies playoff hopes ended as the Nuts earned their way into the postseason, winning 17 of their last 18 games. It is Modesto's first playoff appearance since 2017, when they won the California League championship. Fresno still holds the head-to-head season series against Modesto 15-14 and can finish the year with the best overall record in the league. The Grizzlies dropped to 44-25 (.638) in their last 69 games and 54-28 (.659) in their last 82 contests. Fresno mustered two runs on six hits. Jake Snider highlighted the offense with two hits, which included a solo bomb, his sixth clout of the season. Snider secured both of the Grizzlies runs. Dyan Jorge and Kody Huff combined to reach base five times with Jorge providing two hits. Andy Perez roped a double and Aidan Longwell added one RBI. Fresno starter Albert Pacheco (7-4) suffered the setback after not being able to get out of the first inning. Braxton Hyde tied his career-high with two and one-third scoreless innings pitched. Carlos Torres tossed another two shutout frames, bringing his scoreless streak against Modesto to 18.1 innings. Davis Palermo chucked two strong frames as well.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the last of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the final meeting in Fresno. In three years, the Grizzlies are 40-38 against the Nuts (15-14 Fresno leads season series) since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in ten games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with two holds and a 0.00 ERA. Over 18.1 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed 12 hits and eight walks while fanning 14.

GRIZZLIES PLAYING MADDEN: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jake Madden, who was traded from the Angels to the Rockies on July 30, 2023. The 21-year-old is now ranked as the Rockies #23 overall prospect on MLB.com. You can read more about Madden on Page 2 of the Game Notes.

PROSECKY WINS PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Month for August. This is Prosecky's second award in his first professional season. He won Pitcher of the Week honors from July 31-August 6. Prosecky went 3-1 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts and did not allow a run in three of those outings. He permitted a total of three earned runs over 28.0 innings, while striking out a league-best 38 batters. Prosecky held opponents to a .149 average and his three earned runs allowed were the fewest among pitchers in the league with 14.0 or more innings pitched. Prosecky currently holds a 2.72 ERA and has 125 strikeouts, which is the best in the California League. Over his last nine starts, Prosecky is 6-2 with a 1.12 ERA (48.1 IP, 32 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 14 BB, 57 K). Prosecky has permitted two earned runs or fewer in nine consecutive outings and 12 of his last 13 starts (June 8-September 7). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. On the year, Prosecky has made 11 starts at home, going 7-2 with a 1.24 ERA (58.0 IP, 39 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 16 BB, 70 K). In seven starts, Prosecky is 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA versus the California League South Division. Prosecky is also tied for 10th in GrizzliesÊ¼ Top 10 franchise single-season wins with 11. Prosecky gives the 2023 Grizzlies their 10th California League award this season (Prosecky, twice, Jamari Baylor, Connor Staine, Blake Adams, twice and Ryan Ritter, four times). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 26 saves this season (seven more than the next reliever), putting him third all-time (passing Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

ZACH ATTACK: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has been a force over his last 12 games (team is 11-1). Agnos is 3-0 with eight saves and a 0.00 ERA in that span. In 14.1 scoreless innings, Agnos has allowed 11 hits and one walk while fanning 22. In the month of August, Agnos finished 2-0 with seven saves over nine games (team went 9-0). In 10.1 scoreless innings, Agnos allowed nine hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts. In two-plus months (22 games), Agnos is 3-1 with 13 saves and a 0.36 ERA. In 25.0 frames, Agnos has permitted three runs (one earned), on 20 hits, two walks and 33 punchouts.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 58 of the Grizzlies 131 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (44%). Fresno is 24-15 (18-8 at home) in one-run games and 12-7 (6-3 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 36-22 in those games with a 24-11 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 34% of their runs in innings 7-9 (247 runs of 718 total runs). This has culminated into 19 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno. The Grizzlies also have seven walk-off wins.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 23-11 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (10-8), Red (27-17), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (21-14), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 3-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (7-4), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

We will find out next season!

Transactions:

9/5: LHP Isaiah Coupet: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

9/5: LHP Sean Sullivan: Placed on IL

8/29: RHP Cade Denton: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: LHP Sean Sullivan: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: 1B Aidan Longwell: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: INF Jean Perez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/29: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

8/29: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Released by Rockies

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 10, 2023

Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.