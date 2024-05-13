Geison Urbaez Named NWL Player of the Week

May 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starter Geison Urbaez as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 6-12 after he twirled five scoreless and hitless innings against the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] on May 8. He is the first C's pitcher to earn the weekly honor this year.

Urbaez, 23, was as dominant as any Canadian has been so far this year. After working around command issues in the first - two walks and a wild pitch had runners at the corners with two outs - the right-hander retired the next ten batters and struck out five along the way. The only other base runner that reached was a one-out walk in the fifth that Urbaez stranded to end his outing.

Last week's performance continued a strong start for the Cabral, DR native. Urbaez missed all of 2023 with an injury but posted a 2.25 ERA in 12 April innings, struck out nine, walked five and limited league opponents to a .171 average across three starts. He as yet to allow a home run.

Urbaez and the Canadians begin a two-week road trip to Spokane and Hillsboro tomorrow night at Avista Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on the Sportsnet 650 alternate feed.

The C's return to The Nat Tuesday, May 28 to start a six-game series with Tri-City [Angels]. Tickets are available now by calling 604-872-5232, stopping by the Box Office or visiting CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.