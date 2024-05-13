AquaSox Win 4-3 on Mother's Day

May 13, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Vancouver, BC: A career-high four hits from catcher Freuddy Batista propelled the AquaSox to a 4-3 victory over the Canadians on Mother's Day at Rogers Field Nat Bailey Field.

Batista ignited the Frogs' scoring early in the contest, knocking an RBI single to center field in the top of the second inning to score Hunter Fitz-Gerald. Everett's 1-0 lead would last until the bottom of the fourth inning as Vancouver's Jackson Hornung hit a game-tying RBI double. However, it would not take long for the AquaSox to regain the lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, the AquaSox displayed power and physical toughness to jump ahead 3-1. RJ Schreck hit a solo home run to right field for his third long ball to reclaim the lead. With the bases loaded, Colin Davis was hit by a pitch to extend the lead by bringing home another run.Hornung would continue to be a thorn in the Frogs' side in the bottom of the fifth, knocking an RBI single to cut the Frogs' lead to one run. AquaSox outfielder Bill Knight provided the insurance that the AquaSox would ultimately need to hang on and win, hitting an RBI double to make the score 4-2. Vancouver would attempt a ninth-inning rally but would fall short, losing 4-3 while splitting the first 2024 series between Vancouver and Everett.Starter Michael Morales tossed four innings of one-run baseball, striking out four Canadians. Morales has allowed one earned run or less in four of his seven starts. Out of the pen, Jimmy Kingsbury threw 1.2 innings, and Chris Jefferson threw 1.1 shutout innings while striking out two. Tyler Cleveland threw his first scoreless inning with the AquaSox, and Stefan Raeth struck out two batters in one inning en route to earning his first save.Offensively, Batista led the 11-hit performance with a spectacular four-hit game that saw him drive in a run. Batista also stole a base. Schreck had a three-hit performance in which he fell a triple short of the cycle as he doubled and homered. Knight and Batista both doubled, and Fitz-Gerald, Jared Sundstrom, and Josh Hood all hit safely. Sundstrom, who is hitting .353 in May, finished the series against Vancouver with nine hits in six games.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Funko Field for two weeks beginning Tuesday, May 14, to face off in two six-game homestands against the Eugene Emeralds and Tri-City Dust Devils. Right-hander Ty Cummings will take the mound Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against Eugene. Last time out, Cummings threw six innings at Vancouver, allowing only one earned run while striking out two. His season ERA sits at 2.40.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.