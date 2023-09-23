Gastonia at High Point ALPB South Division Game 4 POSTPONED

September 23, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







Saturday night's Atlantic League South Division Game 4 between the High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters has been postponed due to rain.

Game 4 will now be played on Sunday, September 24 at 3:05 p.m. at Truist Point. Game 5, if necessary, will be played on Monday, September 25 at noon at Truist Point.

Gastonia leads the best of five series 2 games to 1. The winner will advance to the ALPB League Championship Series which is set to start on Tuesday, September 26. The Lancaster Barnstormers swept the Long Island Ducks in the North Division championship. The LCS will open with games at Lancaster on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 before moving to the site of the South Champion for the final three contests.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 23, 2023

Gastonia at High Point ALPB South Division Game 4 POSTPONED - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.