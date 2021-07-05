Garrett Mitchell Named High-A Central Player of the Week & Earns Promotion

July 5, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Garrett Mitchell wrapped up the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers portion of his professional baseball career with a great week in Beloit, Wisconsin, an award from Minor League Baseball, and a plane ticket to Biloxi, Mississippi.

Mitchell, the #1 pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2020 draft, was named the High-A Central League's player of the week on Monday for his performance in the Timber Rattlers series against the Beloit Snappers at Pohlman Field last week.

He went 12-for-28 (.480) in the six-game series with the Snappers. Mitchell reached base in seven straight plate appearances over the games on Friday and Saturday night. He finished the set at Beloit with a two-homer, six-RBI day on July 4. One of the home runs was a grand slam. Mitchell had an OPS of 1.416 and scored twelve runs in the series.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced after Sunday's game that Mitchell, the #1 prospect in their minor league system, had been promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, their affiliate in the Double-A South League.

Mitchell appeared in 28 games with Wisconsin and hit .359 with an OPS of 1.124. He hit five homers, drove in 20 runs, and stole twelve bases while scoring 33 runs.

This is the second time a Timber Rattler has won a weekly award in the High-A Central League. Victor Castañeda was the Pitcher of the Week in the league earlier this season.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 5, 2021

Garrett Mitchell Named High-A Central Player of the Week & Earns Promotion - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.