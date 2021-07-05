Breckin Williams Assigned to Cedar Rapids

July 5, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Minnesota Twins announce that right-handed relief pitcher Breckin Williams has signed a minor-league deal and been added to the Cedar Rapids roster. This roster move was disseminated by Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Williams, the newest member of the Minnesota Twins organization, went 12-7 with 23 saves over 99 outings in the Arizona Diamondbacks system. A former Kernels opponent with the 2018 Class A Kane County Cougars, Williams posted a strong 2019 campaign with a near-league-high 16 saves for the Advanced A Visalia Rawhide. He pitched with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles earlier this season. Arizona drafted him in the fourth round in 2015 out of the University of Missouri.

This transaction boosts the Kernels to an updated roster consisting of 27 active players along with seven individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids hosts the Peoria Chiefs at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Ben Gross (2-0, 2.66) and Chiefs right-hander Connor Lunn (3-3, 5.14). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Tuesday's tilt serves as the opener of a six-game Kernels homestand that will close the first half of the team's 120-game High-A Central regular season schedule. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ahead of first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

