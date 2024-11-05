Garage Sale Set for Sunday, November 10th at Maimonides Park

Join us on Sunday, November 10th for our annual Garage Sale. It's a great way to stock up on promo items like bobbleheads and caps, game worn gear, and more. The event is CASH ONLY. Items will not be shipped and you need to claim them in person the day of the event.

Doors Open

12:00 PM for 2025 Season Ticket Holders. Exclusive STH Window from 12:00 - 12:30 PM. You must have placed a deposit for 2025 ticket or paid in full for your 2025 Full-Season Plan to be eligible.

12:30 Entrance for the General Public. Garage Sale will end at 1:30 PM

Enter through Main Gates on Surf Avenue. You will exit through Admin Doors next to Team Store on Surf Avenue.

