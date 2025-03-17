Gameday Preview

March 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. FORCE

When: Monday, Mar. 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Set A New Goals Record

- The Stars lead the USHL with 239 goals scored and are two goals away from breaking their franchise single-season record of 246 goals in 2000-01. That Stars team achieved 246 goals in 56 games and tonight is the 55th game of the 2024-25 campaign. Lincoln has scored five-or-more goals in a game 26 times, marking the ninth time doing it at least 20 times in franchise single-season history. The Stars' record for scoring five-or-more goals in a game is 27 times in the 1997-98 season. This is the 12th time in franchise history scoring at least 200 times in a season.

Key 2: Win The Season Series

- Lincoln is 3-3 against Fargo this season and is looking to win a season series against the Force for the first time since 2017-18 (3-1). The Stars won five-of-eight games against the Force in the regular season in 2023-24, but lost in four games in the Western Conference Finals to finish the season 6-6 against Fargo. Playoffs included, Lincoln has won the head-to-head season series four times in the first 16 completed seasons against each other.

Key 3: Playoff Mentality

- With eight games left in the regular season, the anticipation for the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs continues to escalate. Lincoln has already locked up a playoff berth but has been playing highly competitive games recently, with four of its last six games decided by one goal. Fargo is fifth in the Western Conference and would be at Sioux City for the first round if the season ended today. The Force have a magic number of five to clinch a Clark Cup Playoff berth.

