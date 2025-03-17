Lee, Vig, Peck Named Players of the Week
March 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Ryker Lee, Maxon Vig and Stephen Peck have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between March 10-16.
Forward of the Week
Ryker Lee, Madison Capitols
Co-led USHL skaters with 1.67 points per game, recording three goals and one assist during Madison's three-game road trip against the NTDP U18 team. His teammate Aiden Long also had five points in three games.
Recorded a primary assist in Madison's 5-4 loss to the NTDP on Friday.
Scored the Capitols' second goal of the game and assisted on an empty-netter in a 5-2 win on Saturday.
Notched his sixth multi-goal game of the season, scoring twice to lead Madison to another 5-2 win on Sunday.
Finished the week with 11 shots and a +3 rating.
Defenseman of the Week
Maxon Vig, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Assisted on a Cedar Rapids power-play goal in the third period of a 6-2 win over the Storm on Friday.
Scored twice and added an assist in Cedar Rapids' 6-4 loss at Lincoln on Saturday.
Fired five shots during the RoughRiders' road trip.
Goalie of the Week
Stephen Peck, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Stopped 24 of 25 shots in Muskegon's 4-1 win at Fargo on Saturday.
Earned his fourth straight win with a 21-save performance in a 6-2 victory over the Force on Sunday.
Led all USHL goalies who played 120 minutes or more with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and a 2-0-0-0 record.
