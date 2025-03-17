Lee, Vig, Peck Named Players of the Week

Ryker Lee, Maxon Vig and Stephen Peck have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between March 10-16.

Forward of the Week

Ryker Lee, Madison Capitols

Co-led USHL skaters with 1.67 points per game, recording three goals and one assist during Madison's three-game road trip against the NTDP U18 team. His teammate Aiden Long also had five points in three games.

Recorded a primary assist in Madison's 5-4 loss to the NTDP on Friday.

Scored the Capitols' second goal of the game and assisted on an empty-netter in a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Notched his sixth multi-goal game of the season, scoring twice to lead Madison to another 5-2 win on Sunday.

Finished the week with 11 shots and a +3 rating.

Defenseman of the Week

Maxon Vig, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Assisted on a Cedar Rapids power-play goal in the third period of a 6-2 win over the Storm on Friday.

Scored twice and added an assist in Cedar Rapids' 6-4 loss at Lincoln on Saturday.

Fired five shots during the RoughRiders' road trip.

Goalie of the Week

Stephen Peck, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Stopped 24 of 25 shots in Muskegon's 4-1 win at Fargo on Saturday.

Earned his fourth straight win with a 21-save performance in a 6-2 victory over the Force on Sunday.

Led all USHL goalies who played 120 minutes or more with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and a 2-0-0-0 record.

