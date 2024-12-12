Gameday Preview

December 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. MUSKETEERS

When: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Second Period Scoring

- Lincoln did not score in the second period in either game last weekend, marking only the sixth and seventh times that they've been held off the board in the second stanza. The Stars are 1-6 when failing to score in the second period. Their 30 second-period goals are their most in any regulation period.

Key 2: Special Teams

- The Stars scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 win vs. Sioux City two weeks ago but also surrendered a shorthanded goal and two power-play goals. Sioux City enters tonight with the fifth-best power play at 23.6-percent and the seventh-best penalty kill at 80.8-percent.

Key 3: Start A New Streak

- The Stars enter tonight with back-to-back losses for only the second time this season. The last time that the Stars lost consecutive games was Nov. 6 at Sioux City and Nov. 8 vs. Fargo. Lincoln has not lost three consecutive games since the second round of the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs and not in the regular season since an 0-5-1-0 stretch Mar. 7-16.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.