Caps Host Muskegon for Pair

December 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







Madison welcomes the top team points wise in the Eastern Conference, Muskegon, into Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena for a pair of games. This will be the second and third times that the Caps have hosted the Jacks this season with Muskegon taking the first matchup 1-0 on September 28th. That loss on the 28th is the last time that the Capitols have lost on home ice.

Promotions & Tickets

The Capitols have two fan favorite promotions this weekend with Wisconsin Night taking place on Friday and the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Canopy Wealth Management on Saturday. Wisconsin Night will transform the Capitols to the Wisconsin MooMoos for one night only. What other way would Wisconsin Night be celebrated than with $3 brats and $3 select beers. Then, Saturday the team is encouraging fans to throw their new or gently used stuffed animals onto the ice to be donated to a family in need following the game. Tickets are still available for both games at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

Broadcast Information

Both games this weekend will be broadcast live on FloHockey and Caps Radio on YouTube. Play-by-play coverage for both nights will be provided by the "Voice of the Capitols," Drew Steele.

Quick Hits

The Capitols picked up their fifth sweep of the season last weekend in a home-and-home series against the Chicago Steel. Combined over the two previous seasons, Madison had a total of three sweeps, two in 2022-23 and one in 2023-24.

Entering play this weekend, Bobby Cowan leads the league in points per game this season. Cowan has registered 22 points in just 17 games played including a team leading 12 goals on the season. The forward out of Edina, Minnesota, was acquired this offseason by Madison from the Omaha Lancers.

A pair of USHL debuts are set to happen this weekend as Madison called up Drew Bowe and Sammy Smith off of the team's affiliate list. Bowe is currently playing with the Minnesota Mallards of the NAHL. In 23 games, Bowe has registered 11 points. He was selected in the 2023 Phase I Draft by Madison. Smith is currently playing with the Janesville Jets of the NAHL. In 14 games with the Jets, Smith has five points. He was selected in the 2024 Phase II Draft by Madison.

Madison will once again be without Caleb Heil, Ryker Lee, Mason Moe, and John Stout this weekend as the quartet are playing at the World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta, for USA Hockey. John Stout was named as an alternate captain of the team.

The team will be without another forward until after the holiday break as Ian Scherzer is playing with the Austrian U20 National Team at the World Junior Championships Division I-A in Slovenia. Scherzer is serving as an alternate captain on the team for the second straight year.

With the win at home on Friday against Chicago, the Capitols are now 10-1-0-1 at home this season. Last season, the Capitols collected the most points at home in a season with 37. Since Andy Brandt took over prior to the 2023-24 season, the Capitols are 27-13-0-2 at home.

Scouting Muskegon

The Lumberjacks enter play with a record of 16-6-2-1 on the season. Muskegon has three more standings points than Madison, but the Capitols have also played three less games than the Jacks. The visitors are 1-0-0-0 against the Capitols this season. This is the final road trip for Muskegon to Madison this season. The final three matchups of the season series will take place in March in Muskegon.

Goaltending has led the way this season for Muskegon as they have the best goals against per game in the USHL this season, 2.40. Both Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev and Stephen Peck have goals against averages below 2.40 and save percentages above .920. Gadzhiev leads the USHL in both categories.

Muskegon fell in their first game of the weekend against the USNTDP U18s on Wednesday morning in Plymouth by a score of 3-1, which snapped a four-game winning streak. The Lumberjacks will play three games for the second consecutive week with the pair of games in Middleton.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.