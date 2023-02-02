Gameday Employee Open Interviews Set for Wednesday, February 15

February 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The start of the 2023 season is on the horizon, and the Indianapolis Indians have numerous employment opportunities for those interested in working game days at Victory Field. Applications are now being accepted with open interviews taking place in the Third Base Suite Lounge at Victory Field on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 3-7 PM.

Seasonal positions open for hire include bat boy/clubhouse workers, field operations crew, guest relations ambassadors, kid zone game operators, merchandise associates, Rowdie Crew, ticket sellers, ticket takers and ushers.

Descriptions and applications for every open position can be found at IndyIndians.com/Employment.

Free parking is available in the Victory Field parking lot. Enter the ballpark through the administration entrance and be prepared to complete an application and in-person interview. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The Indians open their 75-game home schedule on Friday, March 31 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

"Positive fan experiences at Victory Field are crucial to our annual successes, and our game day staff plays an important role in helping create those lasting memories," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We look forward to delivering another season of ballpark memories and will do so through the exceptional customer service our staff provides."

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 AM. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.