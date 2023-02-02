AutoZone Park to Hire Event Staff at Upcoming Job Fairs & Walk-In Hiring Events

February 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - AutoZone Park will be holding two Job Fairs and four Walk-In Wednesdays to hire part-time event staff for Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC games during the 2023 season.

The Job Fairs will be held on the Club Level at AutoZone Park on the following dates and times:

Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5-7 p.m.

Walk-In Wednesdays will be held from February 8 through March 1 with interviews conducted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each Wednesday. Job seekers should enter the stadium through the Team Store entrance on Union Avenue where they will be asked to complete an application with an interview to immediately follow.

Available Event Staff positions include:

Guest Services Representative:Responsibilities range from scanning tickets, checking bags, operating security wands at gates, giving general information and directions throughout the stadium, and more.

Promotional Team Member: Set up and execute in-game promotions, lead the crowd in cheers and rallies from on top of the dugout, entertain and interact with the crowd from entrance to exit, work with mascot to fulfill appearances, dance and conduct contests to hype the crowd and maintain stadium energy.

Grounds Crew Member: Responsibilities include maintaining mounds/plates, batting practice setup/tear down, prepping field for both baseball and soccer games, assisting with field security and assisting with converting the field to and from baseball and soccer. Day and night shifts are available.

Team Attendant (Bat Boy/Girl): Responsible for setting up and breaking down sidelines, batting practice, dugouts and bullpens; assisting with field security; shagging foul balls during batting practice and games; collecting bats and balls during the game; assisting umpires, referees, trainers and clubhouse personnel; and helping with load-in/out for the teams.

Team Store Associate: Responsible for Team Store set-up, store conversions between teams, cash register management, store maintenance-- such as folding apparel-- and any other Team Store needs.

Camera Operator: Responsible for capturing live fan shots, gameplay, fan engagement elements, host stand-ups and more during all Memphis Redbirds home games. Must have experience operating HD cameras and understand the basics of exposure, focusing and composition.

Box Office Representative: Responsible for quickly and accurately completing ticket transactions. Must be computer proficient and able to provide premium customer service to fans.

All new hires must be at least 16 years of age and are required to successfully pass a background check. All positions are part-time, paid hourly. Prospective event staff need to attend just one Job Fair or Walk-In Wednesday. Returning event staff who were employed at the end of the 2022 season do not need to attend.

For more information, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/jobfair or www.memphis901fc.com/jobfair.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.