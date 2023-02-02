Jumbo Shrimp Open Registration for February 15 National Anthem Auditions

February 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare to open their 2023 schedule of 75 home games on April 4, the club is inviting the talent of Northeast Florida to audition to perform the National Anthem before a Jumbo Shrimp home game during the upcoming season. Individuals and groups can now register for the club's National Anthem auditions, to be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The auditions will be held rain or shine. Interested individuals and groups may schedule an audition time by completing a registration form emailing it to Director of Promotions & Special Events David Ratz at david@jaxshrimp.com.

Individuals or groups who performed during the 2022 Jumbo Shrimp season are not required to audition if they are interested in performing again in 2023. Such individuals or groups should still complete and email the registration form, indicating a past performance at a Jumbo Shrimp game.

"We always enjoy the performances of local individuals and groups to have an opportunity to open each Jumbo Shrimp game in the 2023 season," said Jumbo Shrimp Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp consider games at 121 Financial Ballpark to be community events, and we are looking forward to building another extraordinary lineup of talent from the Northeast Florida community that will be among the highlights of each night of Affordable Family Fun."

The Jumbo Shrimp's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can secure tickets to these great dates by booking a season ticket package, mini plan or group outing - beginning at 24 people - by calling the Jumbo Shrimp's front office at 904-358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.