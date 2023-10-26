Game-Worn Dragons, Bengals Jerseys in On-Line Auction to Benefit Dragons Foundation

Dayton, Ohio - Numerous game-worn jerseys are now available in an on-line auction that will continue until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3. Jerseys in the auction include the following:

Numerous autographed jerseys of current and former Cincinnati Bengals players from this summer's Logan Wilson Celebrity All-Star Game at Day Air Ballpark. Players available include Logan Wilson, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Chad Johnson, Sam Hubbard, Cam Taylor-Britt, B.J. Hill, Mike Hilton, Germaine Pratt, Coach Zac Taylor, and many others.

Dayton Dragons game-worn 2023 Marvel Defenders of the Diamond jerseys. Players include Edwin Arroyo, Chase Petty, Justice Thompson, Austin Hendrick, Jay Allen II, and many others.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Dayton Dragons Foundation, which provides the financial support for the many Dragons community programs. Not all jerseys are autographed. Fans should check the description for each individual item in the auction before posting a bid. Go to this link to learn more about the Dragons Foundation: https://www.milb.com/dayton/community/foundation

For learn more or to bid, go to www.daytondragons.com/auction.

The Dragons open the 2024 season, their 24th in the Midwest League, on April 5 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

