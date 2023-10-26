Timber Rattlers Present Breakfast with Santa on November 25

October 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Santa is making his annual appearance in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club early this year! Join St. Nick, Whiffer, and Fang at Neuroscience Group Field for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, November 25 from 9:00am to 10:30am.

You must reserve a spot to attend this event by Wednesday, November 15 due to limited space in the Fox Club. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children between the ages of three and twelve. Children aged two and under may attend for free. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, pancakes, waffles, sausage links, and donut holes. Beverages available include coffee, hot chocolate, orange juice, apple juice, and water.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Santa and get a picture with him. Fang and Whiffer have set aside a space to decorate Christmas cookies, too.

You may make a reservation for Breakfast with Santa in person at the ticket office, by calling (920) 733-4152, or online through the Timber Rattlers website.

Memberships for the 2024 Fang's Kids' Crew presented by Jack's Pizza and Badger Sports Park will be available during the event. Membership is $40 and includes the following:

Official Kids' Crew Jersey

Official Kids' Crew Autograph Book

Official Kids' Crew Drawstring Backpack

A 15% Discount in the Snake Pit Team Store

Six General Admission Vouchers for any home game during in the 2024 regular season

And more!

The Snake Pit Team Store will be open from 9:00am to 1:00pm on November 25 for Small Business Saturday to all fans to allow all Timber Rattlers supporters to start their Christmas shopping.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.