GAME RECAP - Toronto Rock vs Buffalo Bandits
January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Another magical night in Banditland as the Buffalo Bandits defeat Toronto 15-13! 5 goals from MacKay, a game winner from Weiss.
