GAME RECAP - Toronto Rock vs Buffalo Bandits

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Another magical night in Banditland as the Buffalo Bandits defeat Toronto 15-13! 5 goals from MacKay, a game winner from Weiss.

