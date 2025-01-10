Sports stats



GAME RECAP - Toronto Rock vs Buffalo Bandits

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Another magical night in Banditland as the Buffalo Bandits defeat Toronto 15-13! 5 goals from MacKay, a game winner from Weiss.
