GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs. Albany Firewolves

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
It took overtime but the Saskatchewan Rush came out victorious with a 10-9 W over Albany. Austin Shanks scored the game winner. November 30, 2024
