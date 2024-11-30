GAME RECAP - Saskatchewan Rush vs. Albany Firewolves
November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
It took overtime but the Saskatchewan Rush came out victorious with a 10-9 W over Albany. Austin Shanks scored the game winner. November 30, 2024
