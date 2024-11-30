Albany FireWolves Open 2024-2025 Season against Saskatchewan Rush

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves return to MVP Arena for their first game and Home Opener of the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League Season on Saturday, November 30 at 7 pm against the Saskatchewan Rush.

The FireWolves will be wearing their all white uniforms for the Home Opener WHITEOUT and all fans are encouraged to wear their white to support the team. The game will be available to watch in the United States on ESPN+ and locally on MY4, in Canada on TSN+, and internationally on NLL+.

After an incredible turnaround season and an appearance in the 2024 NLL Finals, the FireWolves are eager to prove that it wasn't a fluke and that this team will be a top contender in the NLL once again. With 2024 Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons back for his sophomore season, Captain Colton Watkinson leading the defense, and 2024 NLL Goalie of the Year nominee Doug Jamieson holding it down in net, the FireWolves have impact players up and down the roster.

Led by 2024 NLL Coach of the Year and General Manager of the Year, Glenn Clark, Albany enters this season with confidence and an understanding of how hard they will need to work to return to the NLL Finals.

The FireWolves defeated the Rush 11-10 in overtime last season and this Home Opener matchup is sure to be another exciting game.

Bigger, Faster, Stronger

Last season, the FireWolves were the youngest team in the NLL which allowed them to outrun and outlast many teams. They were also one of the smallest in terms of player size, which found them taking a beating against some opponent's bigger defenders. This season, they will not have that problem with new additions that all stand over 6 feet and the returners from last year have also come back stronger and with playoff experience under their belt. Clark has emphasized all training camp that this team is a bigger and faster version of what they were last season.

New Faces

Four new players will join the FireWolves that will all bring a new dynamic look to both sides of the floor. Albany's #1 Pick in the 2023 NLL Draft, forward Dyson Williams, will make an impact immediately with his speed, size, and world class skill set. Forward Eric Fannell joins the FireWolves with experience as a productive goal scorer for Halifax and brings size a much needed gritty style of play. Defenseman Zac Masson's NLL debut has been long awaited with him being drafted in 2017. He plays a physical game and will bring an edge to the FireWolves defense. Will Johansen is one of the fastest players on the FireWolves and will be a key defender that will also push transition every chance he gets. The "Big 4" will give the FireWolves an extra bite to their already talented roster.

Scouting The Rush

Saskatchewan is in a similar position to the where the FireWolves were a season ago. The Rush are coming off an 8-10 season that saw them struggle to win key games, but they boast great offensive players and strong defensive core. They have worked hard to add new pieces in the offseason and hope to catch teams by surprise this year with a revamped roster. Newcomers Austin Shanks and Levi Anderson will add a punch to their offense and defenseman Matt Hossack adds experience to the back end. The FireWolves defense will key in on Robert Church and Zach Manns who are their offense's biggest weapons. The Rush will be a great first challenge for Albany.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Dyson Williams has been as advertised through training camp as a goal scorer and playmaker. The rookie will look to get off to a fast start in his first NLL game.

Joe Nardella is coming off a career best season and will again be a key piece of the FireWolves at the faceoff dot and on defense.

Doug Jamieson was voted the #1 goalie in the NLL by GMs and Coaches and will be the backbone of the FireWolves.

Opposing Players To Watch

Ryan Keenan is the quarterback of the Rush offense and the FireWolves will look to disrupt his passing.

Jake Naso is a talented faceoff man who will give the Rush a fighting chance against Nardella.

Frank Scigliano returns in net for the Rush and provides experience going into his thirteenth NLL season.

