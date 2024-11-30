Desert Dogs Fall to Rochester in Season Opener

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs opened their 2024-25 season on November 30 with a hard-fought 14-12 loss to the Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Arena during NLL Faceoff Weekend. The defeat marked the Desert Dogs' first-ever loss to Rochester in franchise history. Jacob Ruest opened the scoring with assists from Dylan Hutchison and rookie Adam Poitras, who recorded his first career NLL point. Brandon Goodwin added the team's second goal, reaching 100 career NLL points.

Jack Hannah led Las Vegas with four goals, including a powerplay hat trick and a highlight-reel one-handed underhand snipe in the final frame. Casey Jackson added two powerplay goals, while Killen and Simpson also netted two goals each. Goaltender Landon Kells delivered an outstanding 58-save performance to keep the game close, but Rochester capitalized on late-game opportunities to edge out the win.

The Desert Dogs will look to rebound in their home opener on December 6 against the Colorado Mammoth at Lee's Family Forum. Tickets start at $29, with $5 beers available all night.

