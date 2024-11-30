FireWolves Fall in Overtime to Rush

November 30, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Albany FireWolves on game night

(Albany FireWolves) Albany FireWolves on game night(Albany FireWolves)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves (0-1) started off the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season with a dramatic overtime game that ultimately saw them fall 10-9 to the Saskatchewan Rush (1-0) at MVP Arena.

It was a thrilling back and forth game that saw the teams trade goals, hits, and exciting plays in front of a loud and energetic Albany home crowd.

Alex Simmons led the way for the FireWolves with 7 points (3g, 4a) in a performance that helped Albany stay in the game. Ethan Walker added 4 points (1g, 3), Tye Kurtz finished with 3 points (1g, 2a), Dyson Williams had 2 points (1g, 1a), Travis Longboat chipped in with 2 points (1g, 1a) and Patrick Kaschalk and Will Johansen each scored 1 goal. Doug Jamieson made 43 saves on 53 shots and was crucial to keeping the game close throughout the night.

View full stats here: Game 1 Stats

Watch highlights below:

The game started off with plenty of close opportunities and it wasn't until nine minutes in that Ethan Walker found the back of the net on the power play to make it 1-0. The Rush would answer back a few minutes later on a power play of their own to tie it 1-1.

In the second quarter, both teams traded goals as the pace picked up. Rookie Dyson Williams scored the first goal of his NLL career on a step-down shot to make it 2-1. It was then back and forth as the Rush tied it, Patrick Kaschalk scored in transition, and then the Rush would tie it again to end the first half 3-3.

Alex Simmons opened the third quarter with a power play goal to go up 4-3 and then Will Johansen would score his first career NLL goal on a breakaway goal to extend the lead to 5-3. Saskatchewan would go on a run of their own with a three-goal spurt that saw them take their first lead of the game at 6-5. With 12 seconds left in the quarter, Simmons would find space to bring it back to a tie 6-6.

The final quarter saw the FireWolves and Rush trade blow after blow in a wild finish. Saskatchewan scored a shorthanded goal to begin the quarter and would retain the lead until Simmons scored his third goal of the game on a diving shot making it 7-7. The Rush would answer soon after, but Travis Longboat would tie it up again making it 8-8. With under three minutes to go the Rush scored a back breaking goal in transition to bring it to 9-8 with limited time remaining. However, Tye Kurtz would pull off a spin around finish that tied the game 9-9 with only 12 seconds left in the game. The game would have to be decided in overtime.

The battles continued throughout overtime with big saves, loose balls, and close chances to end the game. Several FireWolves had great scoring opportunities, but the Rush defense was able to hold strong. Saskatchewan scored the game winner seven minutes into overtime to win 10-9 and end an Albany home opener to remember.

Next up for the FireWolves is a trip up north to face the Toronto Rock on Saturday, December 7 at 7 PM at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, ON. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4. The FireWolves will return to MVP Arena for their next home game on Saturday, December 14 at 7 PM. The game will be Happy Howlidays themed and will feature a teddy bear toss.

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8942.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.