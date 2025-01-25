GAME RECAP - Ottawa Black Bears vs Vancouver Warriors

January 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Behind a tremendous effort from Adam Charalambides, the Warriors take their 7th-straight home win over Ottawa.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.