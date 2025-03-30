GAME RECAP - Georgia Swarm vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Andrew Kew wins it in Overtime and Shayne Jackson has a 3-Goal, 6-Assist afternoon as the Swarm take down the Thunderbirds 13-12.

