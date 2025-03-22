GAME RECAP - Buffalo Bandits vs Albany FireWolves

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







What a finish in Albany.

The FireWolves take down the Bandits 11-10 in Overtime after a ridiculous behind-the-back finish from Dyson William.

Doug Jamieson was a wall in net with 57 Saves.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.