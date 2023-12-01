Game Previews - Birmingham at Macon

SERIES PREVIEW

Game #65: Bulls vs Mayhem

When: Friday, December 1st at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Macon Centreplex

Watch: FloHockey

Radio: N/A

Live Stats: SPHL Game Center

Key Points

The Birmingham Bulls will take on the Macon Mayhem at the Macon Centreplex for the second of eight meetings this season. The Bulls held the Mayhem to one goal in a 4-1 win in their last matchup, where Macon began a seven-game stint they have yet to overcome.

The Bulls began their season with two back-to-back losses but since have found a form of consistency, with their only losses since then coming from Pensacola in two 0-4 shutouts. On the other hand, the Mayhem began their season with back-to-back wins and have not found two wins in a row since.

Goalie Hayden Stewart has racked up a 7-2 record and currently sits at #1 in the league. His current Goals Against Average is 1.43, and he sits at 188 for 200 this season.

Center Drake Glover has been on a tear this season, with six goals and six assists. The Alaska native and Birmingham newcomer has quickly made himself a fan-favorite and currently leads the league in game-winning goals (three).

Players To Watch

Forward Scott Donahue has recorded six points in his last six games (cumulative) and has proven himself a valuable asset to the Birmingham Bulls roster. The 27-year-old is entering his third season with the team and seems to improve every time he hits the ice. The New York native scored two goals against the Mayhem in the last meeting between the two teams and is currently one point away from cracking the league's top 20 scorers for the 2023-2024 season. Donahue returned to Birmingham for another shot at the President's Cup after a heartbreaking loss in the finals last year.

