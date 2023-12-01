Birmingham's Hayden Stewart Named Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Hayden Stewart of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Month for October/November.

Stewart posted a 7-2-0 record, a 1.43 goals-against average, and a 0.940 save percentage as he back- stopped Birmingham to fourth place in the SPHL standings.

Stewart was a brick wall between the pipes for the Bulls as the netminder recorded four games with a save percentage above .960, including back-to-back shutouts against Knoxville on October 27th and 28th. After an 0-2-0 start, the Rockford, IL native has been stellar, stringing together seven consecutive victories while allowing only eight goals on 162 shots (.951 sv%) over that span. Stewart has also allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his nine games this season.

Stewart currently leads the SPHL in wins (7), shutouts (2 - tied), goals against average (1.43), and save percentage (.940).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Month were: Bair Gendunov, Evansville, (5g, 6a, +2), Tyler Kobryn, Fayetteville (8g, 6a, +3), Alex Kielczewski, Huntsville (2g, 9a, +5), Jordan Stallard, Knoxville (5g, 11a, +4), Josh Boyko, Macon (1-4-3, 3.28 gaa, .911 sv%), Stephen Mundinger, Pensacola, (5-1-0, 1.92 gaa, .929 sv%), Joseph Widmar, Peoria (5g, 14a, +6), Matt Ustaski, Quad City (8g, 5a, +5) and Nick Ford, Roanoke (2g, 12a, +5)

