SPHL Mourns Loss of Cottonmouths Owner Shelby Amos

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of former Columbus Cottonmouths owner John "Shelby" Amos II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

Amos co-owned the Cottonmouths from 2001-2017 with wife and former SPHL governor Wanda Amos and were founding members of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Under their leadership, the Cottonmouths won the SPHL champi- onship in 2005 and 2012 and together they were instrumental in developing the league's early commitment to community involvement.

"I met Shelby and Wanda in 2004 when a small group of us got together to form a new pro hockey league," said Huntsville Havoc owner Keith Jeffries. "He became a great partner and an even better friend. He had a great heart and was one of the most generous people I've ever known. Shelby will be missed by a lot of people, me included, but he survives with all of us in the memories we created with him. I'll take comfort in knowing that Shelby was prepared for this day, and is at peace and with His Cre- ator."

"The impact Shelby Amos had on the Columbus community through his philanthropic contributions is im- measurable," added SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "He touched countless lives and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."

