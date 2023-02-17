Game Preview

It's Baby Race Night! See who the fastest crawling baby in the 256 is!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our new Blackout Hoodie! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise, Jersey off the back, and Chuck-a-puck.

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

