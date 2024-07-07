Game Preview: Honey Badgers Look to Extend Winning Streak against 1st Place Stingers

July 7, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The hottest team in the CEBL and the team with the league's best record will clash on Sunday when the Brampton Honey Badgers (6-8) visit the Edmonton Stingers (10-4) in their only meeting of the season.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET at Edmonton EXPO Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The Honey Badgers have found their groove and are currently riding a league-best three-game winning streak which has elevated them to third place in the Eastern Conference.

Brampton is coming off a nail-biting 108-105 comeback win against the Calgary Surge where they trailed 98-93 entering Target Score Time.

It was the heroics of Elijah Mitrou-Long who took over in the clutch, nailing the game-winning three to help lead the Honey Badgers to victory. Mitrou-Long finished the game with an impressive 28 points and four rebounds, while his teammate Zane Waterman chipped in with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Brampton made sure to capitalize anywhere they could to secure the win, dominating Calgary on second-chance points 21-9.

As for the Stingers, they are currently sitting in first place in the Western Conference with a league-best record of 10-4.

They're looking to continue their winning momentum after they defeated the Vancouver Bandits 99-82 this past Friday.

Michael Nuga was the hero for the Stingers against the Bandits, coming off the bench and scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter including eight in Target Score Time.

Overall, Nuga stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes of play. Stingers forward Ben Krikke was right behind him with 19 points and four rebounds.

The Stingers dominated the game in the paint by outscoring the Bandits 44-28 in that area, while also receiving a 46-15 advantage in scoring off the bench.

Player Spotlight

Mitrou-Long has only played three games so far with the Honey Badgers but has showed out in every one of them.

He is currently averaging 19.7 points per game, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. The guard has shown off his ability to execute in the clutch, space the floor, create for others, and lock in on defence. Mitrou-Long's clutch play includes two Target Score Winners during the Honey Badgers three-game winning streak.

2023 Series

The teams haven't met since June 23, 2023, and it was Edmonton who walked away the victor that night with a 103-77 win in Brampton.

