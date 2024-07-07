Bandits Cruise to 99-70 Win Over Rattlers in Franchise's 100th Game
July 7, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Vancouver Bandits celebrated the franchise's 100th game all-time by picking up an emphatic 99-70 home win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday.
Koby McEwen led the festivities with 30 points, six rebounds and two steals. His game-high scoring performance also capped off a milestone night as the CEBL veteran surpassed 750 points (regular season only) - moving him up to ninth all-time.
Helping McEwen and the Bandits jump back into the win column was Tazé Moore who finished with a stat-stuffing double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks) and Nick Ward who finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
