Bandits Cruise to 99-70 Win Over Rattlers in Franchise's 100th Game

July 7, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Vancouver Bandits celebrated the franchise's 100th game all-time by picking up an emphatic 99-70 home win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday.

Koby McEwen led the festivities with 30 points, six rebounds and two steals. His game-high scoring performance also capped off a milestone night as the CEBL veteran surpassed 750 points (regular season only) - moving him up to ninth all-time.

Helping McEwen and the Bandits jump back into the win column was Tazé Moore who finished with a stat-stuffing double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks) and Nick Ward who finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.