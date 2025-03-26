Honey Badgers Announce Second Annual Camp Day Game in Collaboration with the City of Brampton

March 26, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), in collaboration with the City of Brampton, announced that the team will host their second annual Camp Day Game this season versus the Ottawa BlackJacks on July 9 at 12:30pm.

"The City of Brampton is excited to once again team up with the Brampton Honey Badgers for the second annual Camp Takeover and Camp Day Game," said Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown. "This incredible initiative brings the excitement of professional basketball to our local campers and plays a key role in connecting children and youth to sport. By creating opportunities like this, we inspire the next generation to lead healthy, active lifestyles."

This announcement comes with the opportunity to show the young campers of Brampton how close they are to professional basketball through their attendance of the game, as well as the "Brampton Honey Badgers Summer Camp Takeover Week". From July 7 to 11, the team will visit the City of Brampton summer camps with their mascot and host basketball-themed activities and other collaborative initiatives.

"Our organization is thrilled for this opportunity to continue to grow our relationship with the City of Brampton," said Michael Lorkovich, senior director of sales and marketing for the Honey Badgers. "We cannot wait to host our local camp attendees at the CAA Centre for a second year in a row and put on a show for them!"

Last season, the inaugural Brampton Honey Badgers x City of Brampton Camp Day Game was a huge success, with 3,371 attendees and a 19-point, six-rebound, two-block performance by Prince Oduro in the loss to Ottawa.

City of Brampton week-long summer camps offer participants an opportunity to engage with peers and enjoy games and activities indoors and outdoors. The City is proud to offer a wide range of camps to meet the diverse interests of children, youth and young adults aged four to over 21.

With the 2025 season on the horizon, Honey Badgers fans can get excited about what

is in store for the third season of professional basketball at the CAA Centre. Honey Badgers season tickets and other ticket packages are available now at honeybadgers.ca/tickets.

