Vancouver Bandits Sign UVic Vikes Star, U SPORTS Finals MVP Sam Maillet to First Pro Contract

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has signed 6-foot-7 guard and U SPORTS National Championship MVP, Sam Maillet, to a Standard Player Contract for its upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre.

A native of Moncton, N.B., Maillet recently finished his fifth season of U SPORTS hoops and is coming off of a national championship with the University of Victoria Vikes in 2025.

This will be Maillet's second stint in the CEBL after previously being signed by the Bandits during the 2024 season as a developmental player (recognized Canadians with experience as a student-athlete with remaining eligibility). Quickly winning the hearts of Bandits fans with his distinctive mullet haircut and tenacious defensive play, Maillet earned a roster spot out of training camp and appeared in 20 games across regular season and postseason play.

"I am really excited to be back with the Bandits for another season and can't wait to get started," said Maillet. "I am looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in the CEBL, growing alongside the great people in the organization and another summer of bodies flying."

The 2024-25 campaign saw Maillet enjoy the most decorated season of his university career, which garnered him recognition as both Canada West and U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year. as well as a nod as a U SPORTS Final 8 Tournament All-Star and Tournament MVP thanks to helping Victoria win its 9th national title. Maillet led the Vikes in total rebounds and assists, and minutes played per game while starting in all 24 regular season and playoff games.

Prior to transferring to the west coast, he spent four seasons at Dalhousie University in Halifax, N.S. where he won three Atlantic University Sport (AUS) titles in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and was also named AUS Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. As a result, he became the first player to win a conference defensive player of the year award in two different conferences.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to spend another summer working with Sam," Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius said. "He embodies our culture and really impacts winning and I can't wait to get back in the gym with him."

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final.

Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

