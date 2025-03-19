Honey Badgers Sign Brampton-Born Forward Muenkat for 2025 Campaign

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that Brampton's own David Muenkat has agreed to a deal to join his hometown franchise for the 2025 season.

Muenkat has played three seasons in the CEBL with Winnipeg in 2024 and Scarborough in 2023 and 2022. Last season with the Sea Bears, he eventually earned a starting spot thanks to his consistent and versatile play on the defensive end, as well as his complimentary offensive skillset. He posted five games with double-digit scoring in 2024 including a season-high of 16 points June 6 vs. Niagara.

"We're extremely excited to welcome David back home, where he grew up," said Jermaine Anderson, general manager and vice president of basketball operations. David is extremely versatile on both ends of the floor and more importantly he takes pride on the defensive end, helping to shape and mold our identity moving forward."

Muenkat's CEBL career is highlighted by a championship with the Shooting Stars in 2023. He was a key contributor for their team, averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game. While offensively Muenkat's vertical athleticism shines, he has continually grown as a three-point shooter, taking almost one per game in 2023, up from only four total attempts the season prior, and knocking them down at a 38.5 percent rate.

"I am incredibly excited and grateful to be able to come back and play basketball professionally in my hometown," said Muenkat. "It is a full circle moment and something that is nothing short of special. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to not only play in front of friends and family, but to also give back and impact my community first-hand. I am blessed beyond words and I look forward to competing and doing my part to help win some games for this organization."

In a three-year professional career, Muenkat has played three seasons in the CEBL and two seasons for Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt in Germany. He has averaged 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 21.2 minutes in 114 games up to this point.

This season for Frankfurt, he is second on the roster in total minutes played (643), and second in rebounds per game (5.6) and steals (1.1). In regular season play, Muenkat has shot the three-ball at a career best 41.3 percent on 3.3 attempts per outing over 19 games.

Muenkat had a very successful collegiate career over five seasons with St. Francis Xavier University (U SPORTS), St. Francis College (NCAA), and Trinidad State Junior College (JUCO), having averaged 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 21.3 minutes in 117 games.

In his final year with St. Francis Xavier, Muenkat was awarded U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year, U SPORTS All-Canadian Second Team and All-AUS (Atlantic University Sport) First Team. With all of this personal success also came team success. St. Francis Xavier won the AUS Championship with Muenkat taking home tournament MVP.

He also led the X-Men to the U SPORTS Championship Final, their first appearance since 2004. They took Carleton University, who at the time were coming off three-straight championships, to double overtime before ultimately falling 109-104. Muenkat finished the game with a collegiate career-high of 31 points with 13 rebounds and 11 made free throws.

Muenkat's signing follows the re-signing of Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Sheldon Cassimy for the 2025 campaign. He is the third player officially ready to suit up in the Black & Gold this year, joining reigning Canadian Player of the Year Koby McEwen, and Prince Oduro who will play his fourth season with the team.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montréal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

